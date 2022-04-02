Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claim She Has Butt Implants

Khloe Kardashian knows how to nail a clap back—no ifs, ands or butts about it.
Khloe put a claim about her body to rest on April 1, after an Instagram user accused her of having butt implants in the comment section of her workout video that was shared on a Kardashian fan page account.
The user wrote, "omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum."
Khloe set the record straight. "lol silly goose," she wrote back. "It's the seam design of the leggings. that's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."
In the video, Khloe is seen rocking a fuchsia workout set and pink sneakers while going hard at the gym. The Good American founder has been known to share her love for exercising and, clearly, she also knows how to exercise her right to speak up.
On March 29, she spoke out when a different Instagram user questioned why Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were photographed on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, but Khloe was not.
"Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?" the user asked, adding that Khloe was seemingly "the only Kardashian" to never attend the Met Gala.
Jumping into action, Khloe took to the comment section.
"I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts," she wrote in response. "Both your comments are untrue babe."
Khloe was not captured on the Vanity Fair red carpet, likely because she was spotted at an entirely different Oscars afterparty, hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. As for the Met Gala dig, sister Kourtney Kardashian has also not attended the event.
While those Instagram comments were untrue, it is true that Khloe and her sisters don't stand for false claims on the ‘gram—or anywhere for that matter. Scroll on to see more of the fiercest Kardashian clap backs.