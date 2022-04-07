Tiger Woods Makes Major Golf Return at 2022 Masters Tournament

Watch : Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is once again swinging easy.

The World Golf Hall of Fame athlete returned to the greens for the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on April 7, which marks his first tournament since his recovery from a 2021 car accident.

Just two days before, when asked by a reporter about whether he thinks he can win this week, the golf champ simply answered: "I do."

Tiger announced that he'd be returning to the sport on April 4 after a car accident in February 2021 stunted his career and mobility. "My recovery has been good; I've been very excited about how I've recovered every day," he told reporters at a press conference.

Tiger had fractures in his tibia and fibula, with additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle, Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement at the time of the accident. The car crash occurred as Tiger drove to the Rolling Hills Country Club and left him with a rod inserted into his tibia, as well as screws and pins in his foot.