Tiger Woods Adorably Twins With Son Charlie as He Returns to Golf After His Car Crash

Watch : Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

A dynamic duo!

Over the weekend, Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie Woods took the PNC Championship by storm.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the father-son duo played in the competitive golf tournament in Orlando, Fla. at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. The annual two-day exhibition event pairs pro golfers with their family members.

To kick off the tournament, the 45-year-old golf pro and his mini-me sported matching looks, wearing salmon-colored shirts, black pants and navy hats. They returned to the golf course on Sunday, Dec. 19 and twinned in bright red tops.

"It was an awesome day," Tiger said at the PNC Championship, according to ESPN. "It was just awesome to be back out here playing, to be out here with my son. We had an absolute blast."

The outlet reported that Tiger's daughter and Charlie's sister, Sam Alexis, 14, cheered them on at the tournament, as well as the golf pro's girlfriend, Erica Herman.