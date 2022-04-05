Tiger Woods Returning for 2022 Masters Golf Tournament One Year After His Accident

Watch : Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

Tiger Woods will swing with the Masters once again.

The five-time Masters Tournament winner announced that he will return to the competition now that he has recovered from a devastating car accident in February 2021.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Tiger said during a news conference on April 4. "I'm going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good; I've been very excited about how I've recovered every day."

The Masters Tournament begins on Thursday, April 7, with Tiger teeing off in the morning. Tiger's last Masters Tournament was in November 2020 when he tied for 38th.

Tiger's crash in 2021 occurred as he was driving to Rolling Hills Country Club to film with GOLFTV and Golf Digest. He crashed into a center divider, smashed into a sign, hit a curb and tree, then rolled 30 yards off the road, the Los Angeles Times reported.