Mia Goth Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth officially have a new "honey" in their lives.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, E! News has learned. The new parents were spotted pushing a baby stroller in the Los Angeles area Friday, April 1, according to multiple outlets.

While the notoriously private couple never publicly announced their pregnancy, Mia and her growing baby bump were spotted while out and about in Pasadena, Calif. in late January. A few days later in February, People confirmed that Shia and Mia were expecting a little one together.

Shia, 35, and Mia, 28, have had an off-and-on relationship since 2012, when they began dating after meeting on the set of the film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.

While the couple initially sparked engagement rumors in 2015, they ended up tying the knot a year later in a surprise Las Vegas "commitment ceremony" featuring an Elvis Presley impersonator.

However, it wasn't all clear skies for the couple. In 2018, the pair officially filed for divorce, with Shia's rep telling E! that their split was "amicable."