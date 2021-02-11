Shia LaBeouf Denies “Each and Every” Claim in FKA twigs’ Abuse Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf is denying any wrongdoing after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs sued him for alleged "relentless abuse" last December.
LaBeouf, 34, and his lawyers filed an official response to her claims on Feb. 5, obtained by E! News.
The court filing states that the Honey Boy actor denies "each and every" allegation made by his ex and claims she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions." His team does not believe FKA twigs is entitled to any relief or damages.
FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed her lawsuit nearly two months ago, claiming she suffered from mental and physical abuse during their nine-month relationship, including that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, strangled her and kept her in a "constant state of fear."
The singer, 33, told The New York Times in an interview, "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible."
However, LaBeouf claims her sexual battery accusations should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual." Later, he cites self-defense as one of 16 defenses to the claims.
He requested the judge to dismiss her claims and order her to pay his legal costs.
On Feb. 9, sources told Variety that CAA no longer represents LaBeouf. Following the report, a spokesperson for the talent agency shared with NBC News in a statement, "[LaBeouf] made a decision to seek inpatient help and support, and as part of that stepped away from the industry."
The move came after his lawyer told E! News on Christmas Day that LaBeouf was planning to seek help. "Shia needs help and he knows that," attorney Shawn Holley said in a statement. "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."
In response to his denial today, a source close to the matter tells E! News, "What's omitted from the story is... the obvious question of why Shia would go to a month-long inpatient treatment if he did nothing wrong?"
In December, LaBeouf issued a statement to the NYT saying, "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions." He continued, "I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking."
According to the lawsuit, FKA twigs decided to speak out so that "never again will another woman be forced to undergo the brutal treatment." She promised to donate a significant amount of any money she receives to charities for survivors of domestic violence.
At the time, she called the scenario her "worst nightmare" in an Instagram post. The "Sad Day" artist wrote, "It's important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn't feel like a safe or achievable option."
Two weeks ago, she spoke on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast and said it felt like LaBeouf had been "grooming" her and "pushing" her "emotional and spiritual boundaries." She alleged that the Transformers star became "jealous" and "controlling."
In the aftermath, LaBeouf 's girlfriend Margaret Qualley broke up with him in January and was aware of the "backlash" surrounding him, a source close to Margaret told E! News.
