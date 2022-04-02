Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claim She Has Butt Implants

Watch : Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at "Untrue" Comment

Khloe Kardashian knows how to nail a clap back—no ifs, ands or butts about it.

Khloe put a claim about her body to rest on April 1, after an Instagram user accused her of having butt implants in the comment section of her workout video that was shared on a Kardashian fan page account.

The user wrote, "omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum."

Khloe set the record straight. "lol silly goose," she wrote back. "It's the seam design of the leggings. that's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."

In the video, Khloe is seen rocking a fuchsia workout set and pink sneakers while going hard at the gym. The Good American founder has been known to share her love for exercising and, clearly, she also knows how to exercise her right to speak up.