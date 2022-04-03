Amanda Bynes Shares Exciting Plans as She Enjoys Freedom After the End of Her Conservatorship

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

What a difference some paperwork makes.

While Amanda Bynes had been on the road to reclaiming her life for some time, only on March 22 when a judge ended her conservatorship after almost nine years was she officially free to move on in the way she thinks is fit.

And yes, it turns out that living on her own terms really is all that.

"I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development," Bynes, who's celebrating her 36th birthday April 3, exclusively told E! News. "I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays."