Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Debuts Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo With Her Kids

It looks like Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's kids can't wait to meet their new sibling.
Taking to Instagram March 29, the author shared a photo of their 5-year-old son Leonardo sweetly placing his hand on her baby bump as they sat on the couch with his siblings Carmen, 8, and Romeo, 3. As she wrote alongside the sweet snapshot, "They're so excited."
The post came hours after Hilaria, 38, and Alec, 63, announced they're expecting their seventh child together. In addition to Carmen, Romeo and Leonardo, the couple, who have been married since 2012, are parents to kids Rafael, 6, Eduardo, 18 months and Maria Lucia, 13 months. The actor is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.
"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."
The announcement also featured a video of the moment Hilaria and Alec told their children a baby is on the way. "As you can see," she wrote, "they are super excited." The podcast host called the baby "a very bright spot" in their lives, as well as "a blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."
"I've missed you during my break from social media," Hilaria, who stepped back from Instagram for a few weeks earlier that month, continued. "I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."
Over the past few years, Hilaria has spoken about her journey, including her miscarriage and pregnancy loss in 2019.
"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop," she wrote on National Rainbow Baby Day last August. "I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book. I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama. We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone. My mantra was: I'm not ok, but I want to be ok. This hurts, I want to process, I'll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."
Hilaria's pregnancy announcement comes less than six months after Alec discharged a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in October. In February, Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, filed a wrongful death lawsuit, naming Alec as one of the defendants. Matthew alleged Alec "recklessly shot and killed Halyna" and that the Emmy winner and other defendants listed in the lawsuit "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."
In a statement to E! News, Alec's attorney said, "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," adding that they are continuing to cooperate with authorities amid the ongoing investigation.