Backstage Pics, Star-Studded Selfies and More: See Candid Photos From the 2022 Oscars

Want more BTS scoop from the 2022 Oscars? Scroll on for star-studded selfies, epic backstage pics and more must-see celeb moments from the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Roll the credits because that's a wrap on the 2022 Oscars.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted the 94th annual Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. From the first jaw-dropping look on the red carpet to the last category announced, the night was definitely one to remember.

Dune received the most Oscars of the night with a total of six, and CODA won the top prize of the evening by being named Best Picture. CODA's Troy Kotsur and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose also both made history with their supporting role Oscars. He's the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award, and she's the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win in her category.

Later in the evening, Jessica Chastain won the award in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Will Smith, who made headlines earlier in the night after he slapped Chris Rock for his "G.I. Jane joke" about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (the actress has spoken about her alopecia diagnosis before), delivered an emotional speech after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard.

2022 Oscars Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

And there were plenty of star-studded moments that viewers didn't get to see. To scroll through a few of these candid moments—including the epic selfies and backstage snaps—scroll on.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jamie Dornan & Andrew Garfield

And the award for the best BFFs goes to...

ABC
Kenneth Branagh

Needless to say, the Belfast director was thrilled after the movie won Best Original Screenplay.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Jacob Elordi & Rachel Zegler

Tonight, tonight! The Euphoria actor and West Side Story actress seemed to have a blast presenting tonight.

ABC
Billie Eilish & Zoë Kravitz

The name's Eilish, Billie Eilish. After the singer took home the trophy in the Best Original Song category for her and her brother Finneas' James Bond hit "No Time to Die," she and The Batman star celebrated backstage.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Zendaya & Andrew Garfield

Talk about a marvel-ous selfie! The Spider-Man stars snapped a photo on the red carpet before heading into the awards show ceremony.

ABC
Jake Gyllenhaal

So did the Donnie Darko alum!

ABC
Karamo

The Queer Eye star also took a quick pic on the red carpet before breaking down all the star-studded looks with Brad Goreski, Naz Perez and Zanna Roberts Rassi on Live From E!: Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kristen Stewart

And speaking of unforgettable outfits, Spencer director Pablo Larraín made sure to document K. Stew's Chanel shorts suit.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kravis forever! The Blink-182 drummer, who performed during the award show, and the reality star weren't afraid to show some PDA on the red carpet.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

Who won Best Actress in a Leading Role? You did, Jessica Chastain!

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Serena Williams & Venus Williams

The tennis stars and King Richard executive producers enjoyed a moment backstage.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong'o

The 2013 Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner, who dazzled in Prada, took a photo from the stage.

ABC
Rosie Perez, Wesley Snipes & Woody Harrelson

Before the White Men Can't Jump costars took the stage to present the award for Best Cinematography, the actors helped the actress with her gown. 

Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Uma Thurman, John Travolta & Samuel L. Jackson

They weren't the only stars to have a reunion! Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson had one too 28 years after the release of Pulp Fiction.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Troy Kotsur & Jessica Chastain

The CODA star and The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress celebrated their wins.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Amy Schumer

From their opening monologue to their epic outfit changes (we loved the Spider-Man suit and PJs at the end), Schumer, Sykes and Hall totally nailed their hosting duties. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Rita Moreno & Ariana DeBose

Moreno, who won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her performance as Anita in the original West Side Story, and DeBose, who took home the gold statue last night for her portrayal of the character in Steven Spielberg's remake, shared a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz & Nicole Kidman

The Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee kissed her Big Little Lies costar's hand at the award show.

