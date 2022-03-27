Of Course Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Making Out on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker's No. 1 fan.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer were spotted serving looks and all the PDA while at the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27.
The pair looked classic in all black ensembles. Kourtney rocked a strapless mid-length dress with strappy heels, while Travis wore a crisp black suit.
Since going public with their romance in February 2021, Kourtney—who shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick— and Travis have never been one to hide their love for one another.
Kourtney and Travis—who is dad to daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 22—are now planning to expand their family after he popped the question on Oct. 17 at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.
An eyewitness told E! News that the proposal took place just as the sun was setting and several of her family members, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian, were present.
"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there," the insider shared at the time. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."
Fans recently got a sneak peek into their journey to have another child during the trailer for the upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians, which showed the couple during a doctor's visit.
A source exclusively told E! News in October that the pair "would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."
Scroll on to see more moments from their epic date night.