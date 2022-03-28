Beyoncé Just Made Us Feel Alive With Symbolic Oscars 2022 Performance

Beyoncé took the 2022 Academy Awards stage to perform her single "Be Alive," the emotional anthem from the Venus and Serena Williams biopic, King Richard.

By Steven Vargas Mar 28, 2022 12:18 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetMusicAwardsBeyoncéOscarsCelebrities2022 oscars
Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day

Beyoncé is the best thing the 2022 Oscars has ever had.

The Grammy-winning artist kicked off the live telecast in a big way by performing Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." Her breathtaking performance was her first time singing her music solo at the award show, and the song, from King Richard, marks her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams introduced the song and said the performance would take place at their hometown tennis courts in Compton, Calif. "This is where we truly came alive as young athletes," Serena said.

Beyoncé's troupe of dancers were decked out in tennis-ball yellow outfits. As for the star of the performance, she opted for a David Koma gown embellished with feathers. 

And as another huge surprise, Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter appeared to make her Oscars debut at just 10 years old in the opening number. 

The Oscar performance marks the superstar's return to live performances after two years away from the stage. Her last performance for a large audience was at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's A Celebration of Life in February 2020.

photos
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Beyoncé initially didn't even plan on writing the Oscar-nominated song. Will Smith, who plays the titular character in King Richard, told Entertainment Weekly that she decided to collaborate after attending a screening of the film.

Beyonce.com

"The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment," Will said. "I was so happy when Beyoncé called."

The song highlights the film's themes of family and Black pride, connecting to the film's story of Venus and Serena pursuing their passion for tennis. "Be Alive" closes the film over credits and montage photos of the tennis players.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

2

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

3

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Make Oscars 2022 an Award-Worthy Night

"It feels so good to be alive," Beyoncé sings on the track co-written with artist Dixson. "Got all my family by my side. Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried. That's why I lift my head with pride."

King Richard is also nominated for five other categories: Best Picture, Will for Best Actor, Aunjanue Ellis for Best Supporting Actress, Zach Baylin for Best Original Screenplay, and Pamela Martin for Best Film Editing.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

2

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

3

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Make Oscars 2022 an Award-Worthy Night

4

Oscars 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She's Proud of Maggie Gyllenhaal

5

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

New Lightyear Trailer Has Us Ready to Go to Infinity and Beyond

CODA's Troy Kotsur Makes History With 2022 Oscars Win

Jessica Biel Has Blood on Her Hands in Chilling Candy Trailer

We All Want to Be Regina Hall Flirting With These Actors at the Oscars

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Make Oscars 2022 an Award-Worthy Night

See the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Looks

Oscars 2022: Demi Lovato and More Bring Glamour to Elton John's Party