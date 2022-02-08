2022 Oscars: Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart and Ariana DeBose Among First-Time Nominees

Power couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are also among the talented list of stars celebrating their first-ever Oscar nomination. Read on to see who else picked up nods!

Even Hollywood royalty can still experience a first.

In case you missed the big news, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan woke up bright and early on Feb. 8 to announce this year's nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards

For some nominees like Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman, they know what it feels like to learn they are an Oscar nominee. But for others like Beyoncé and Kristen Stewart, they are experiencing the thrills for the very first time this week.

Beyoncé picked up her very first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song thanks to "Be Alive," a power ballad featured in King Richard. As for Kristen, her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer could land her the title of Best Actress in a Leading Role. 

"I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," Kristen shared on E!'s Daily Pop when discussing her portrayal of the People's Princess. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."

To see even more first-time Oscar nominees celebrating this week, keep scrolling. And mark your calendars for the 2022 Oscars airing March 27 on ABC. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Billie Eilish & Finneas OConnell

Nominated for Best Original Song, No Time to Die

Pablo Larrain/NEON
Kristen Stewart

Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Spencer

Beyonce.com
Beyoncé

Nominated for Best Original Song, King Richard

Kirsty Griffin/Netflix
Jesse Plemons

Nominared for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, The Power of the Dog

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, West Side Story

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Kirsten Dunst

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, The Power of the Dog

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Kodi Smit-McPhee

Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, The Power of the Dog

Apple TV+
Troy Kotsur

Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Coda

Rob Youngson / Focus Features
Ciaran Hinds

Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Belfast 

 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, King Richard

 

NETFLIX
Jessie Buckley

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, The Lost Daughter

