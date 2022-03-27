Oscars 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Oscars 2022 HYPE: Lady Gaga, Beyonce & More to Attend!

And the Oscar goes to...

The 2022 Academy Awards pre-ceremony has officially kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27 (the live telecast starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC). The annual awards ceremony is about to begin with a bang thanks to co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall and a few winners have already been announced.

Some of the biggest film stars in the world are nominated at tonight's ceremony, from Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman to Will Smith and Penélope Cruz (Washington, Kidman and Cruz are all past winners). Meanwhile, icons like Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart and Billie Eilish scored their very first Oscar nominations this year, as did buzzy rising stars like West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, CODA's Troy Kotsur and The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee, who really made a splash with their recent on-screen performances.

So which actors and 2021 films took home trophies on Hollywood's biggest night?

See the full list of 2022 Oscar winners below.