JoJo Fletcher Celebrates Bachelorette Party Ahead of Jordan Rodgers Wedding

It's a bachelorette party for a Bachelorette alum.
JoJo Fletcher is celebrating her upcoming wedding to Jordan Rodgers with a girls' getaway to Mexico. The bride-to-be was joined by fellow Bachelor Nation star Becca Tilley and more BFFs, and they enjoyed a bunch of activities for, as Becca dubbed it, "#FletchersFinalFling."
From enjoying drinks by the pool in her "bride" swimsuit to designing custom hats, JoJo seemed to have a blast with her pals. "Let it begin!!" she wrote on Instagram Stories while kicking off the festivities. "Also please check on me in a couple hours."
And later on, the ladies put on some mullet wigs and gave a few gifts.
The wedding isn't too far away, as JoJo previously confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Jordan will be saying "I do" in May. While the pair were originally set to tie the knot in 2020, they had to postpone their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic. After rescheduling for 2021, they had to push back their date one more time due to venue restrictions. However, as JoJo shared with the publication last August, "We're doing it no matter what at this point."
Fans met JoJo in 2016 on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, where she was one of his final two contestants. After she didn't get the final rose, she went on to star as the lead of The Bachelorette later that year. There, she fell in love with Jordan and they got engaged at the end of the season.
But life wasn't always rosy. As JoJo recalled on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, their "first year after the show was very difficult" and they "went through a lot of different struggles."
As Jordan put it, "We sat down together and we were like, 'We love each other, but is that enough right now?' It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we're better for it, but it was not easy."
In 2019, Jordan re-proposed to JoJo with a new ring. "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us," the sports analyst wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"
And in just a few months, they'll continue on their journey as husband and wife! "I can't wait to marry you!" JoJo wrote on Instagram in 2019. "Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for."