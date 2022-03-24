Former Bachelorette Host Tayshia Adams Weighs in on Potential Return

Watch : Tayshia Adams Gushes Over Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

Tayshia Adams does not accept your rose—at least, not for a little while.

The former Bachelor contestant and Bachelorette host says she doesn't plan on returning to the mansion anytime soon in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I have to say, at least, that time really served me. It's taken up a lot of ‘me time' for the last four years. I'm ready to just do the next thing," she said.

Still, the door isn't totally closed.

"It's not a no, it's a pause," Drew suggested.

"It's a pause," Tayshia agreed.

During the live Bachelor finale on March 15, it was announced that Jesse Palmer would be the new host of The Bachelorette, taking over for Tayshia and co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe. Tayshia and Kaitlyn hosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021.

Palmer joined the franchise as host for season 26 after the exit of Chris Harrison, who faced backlash for comments made in support of contestant Rachel Kirkconnel.