I Tried These 18 Wellness Products To See if They Actually Work

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

I will be the first to admit that I am the most gullible person when it comes to wellness trends. I've done juice cleanses, breath work courses, every studio fitness class under the sun, and I've bought just about every product TikTok has told me will change my life. I am practically the guinea pig of my friend group when it comes to trying new things in the name of health, wellness and beauty.

As a result of my budget-breaking curiosity, I've tested a lot of gadgets and gizmos over the years to see if they really do what they promise. Although many ended up to be gimmicks and fads, I found a handful of wellness products that are totally worth the splurge and are now a staple in my daily life.

From infrared sauna blankets and light therapy devices to the best juicers and lymphatic drainage tools, I rounded up my favorite products below in hopes that my quest for an aligned mind, body and soul will help you avoid scams on your own wellness journey!