Kelly Clarkson Was Floored (Literally) When Anne Hathaway Recognized Her Own Song Before She Did

In a new clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, Anne Hathaway beat Kelly Clarkson to the punch in recognizing her 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone.”

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 22, 2022 9:34 PMTags
Anne HathawayKelly ClarksonCelebrities
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Working With Snoop Dogg

Dear Kelly Clarkson, thanks to you, now Anne Hathaway gets, gets what she wants.

In a new clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show shared on March 22, Anne proved to be an ultimate fan of Kelly's music during a round of the game "Sing That Name That Tune." The musical game challenged Kelly and Anne to perform a song after hearing it played without lyrics.

Kelly asked the band to play a song she wouldn't miss. "Can you play a freaking song I'll know," she pleaded.

After just a few beats, Anne recognized Kelly's smash hit "Since U Been Gone" before she did.

Shocked she didn't recognize her own track, Kelly then faceplanted to the floor. Meanwhile, Anne delivered a show-stopping performance of the 2004 jam.

"How did you know it from just that?" Kelly exclaimed.

Anne replied, "Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song, everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!" She added, "I love that song."

photos
Inside Kelly Clarkson's $9 Million Mansion

"Should I just quit? Oh my god," Kelly teased. "This is embarrassing! Whatever, I'm so happy for you."
 
Turns out the game may just be one of Anne's many talents, as host Matt Iseman noted that Anne was four to zero in score.

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

3

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

Although Kelly hilariously failed to recognize her own music, the TV personality does know a few other songs without question.

While in an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly and Snoop Dog—who are serving as hosts on American Song Contest—gave a perfectly executed duet of Snoop's hit track "Gin and Juice."
 
"Sipping on gin and juice," Kelly sang as Snoop chimed in, "Laid back." Then together the two harmonized, "With my mind on my money and my money on my mind."
 
Whether it's a Snoop track or her own smash hits, Kelly can "Just Sing" anything and we are happy.

See more of Kelly's most candid moments below.

Chris Haston/NBC
Clap Back

One afternoon, Valerie Bertinelli responded to a social media troll who thought she looked "chubby." Clarkson saw the interaction and couldn't help but stand up for her famous friend and all those who have been criticized for their weight

"True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores," the performer tweeted. "Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid."

Chris Haston/NBC
Perfect Birthday Bash

When it was time to celebrate turning 38 in April 2020, Clarkson had a totally relatable wish

"I literally looked at my husband, ‘cause it was a rough week of work and non-stop everything, and I said, ‘I don't want to cook one damn meal. I don't want to clean one article of clothing. I don't want to do anything,'" she recalled to Seth Meyers. "I possibly—if my children were to come in and hug me, that's fine and then they leave."

She added while laughing, "So, on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is funny since we're all in isolation. But I am not in isolation. I'm constantly surrounded by people. So, I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat stuff that probably I gained 10 pounds on and I watched, you know, whatever I was watching—I don't even remember."

Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Super Mama

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't been easy for any mom including Clarkson.

"Honestly, I have been on an emotional roller coaster," she shared with Glamour U.K. in June 2020. "This has been really hard as a working parent, because I'm still doing all the same jobs. It's been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers! Everybody's learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Let's Get It On...

In December 2019, Clarkson was asked in a Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube video what is the last thing she does before she goes to sleep. She replied, "I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."

YouTube
A Little Sex Talk

Clarkson isn't afraid to talk about the birds and the bees. During a 2016 interview with Redbook, Clarkson said her marriage to Blackstock isn't a "relationship where we have to schedule sex."

"We put each other first," she added. "I call it the oxygen-mask mentality—take care of yourself first!"

She also opened up about the subject on The View.

"We're going to be bad parents if we're not sexually pleased and we're not, like, having a good life," she explained. "That's going to bleed into other things, and you've got to have a great life," she said on the show. "I'm sorry—I've painted an image. You're welcome….People don't realize, like, sex is a very key part of a relationship. I mean, I have friends—I don't need another friend." 

Adam Christensen /NBCUniversal
Breastfeeding Woes

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2019, Clarkson and guest Kate Upton discussed breastfeeding.

"Pumping is the worst!" Clarkson said.

"The worst!" Upton said.

"It's so painful," Clarkson said. "I don't care what anyone says."

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
A Little Day Drinking

During a 2018 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Clarkson and Meyers did a little day drinking. The two took shots, made each other drinks and, naturally, did some singing—making for one hilarious afternoon.

Instagram
A Pepper for a Good Cause

In February 2018, Clarkson participated in the ALS Pepper Challenge. However, the habanero proved to be a little too spicy for the artist.

"My tongue is on fire!" she said, later shedding a few tears.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A True Fangirl

The 2018 Golden Globes was a memorable night for Clarkson, partly because she got to meet Meryl Streep.

"Oh my God! Can I meet you?" Clarkson said after spotting the Oscar winner on the red carpet. "Can I meet you? I'm such a fan! I've loved everyone. I've just adored you since I was like 8."

Of course, the actress said hello to Clarkson and tenderly stroked her cheek.

YouTube
A Raw Performance

In 2016, Clarkson returned to American Idol to sing "Piece by Piece." The singer was overcome with emotion during the raw performance and led several of the judges to tear up, as well. 

"Sorry! Super pregnant and hormonal," she told the crowd, who gave the artist a standing ovation.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
An Unforgettable Meeting

During a 2016 interview with Seth Meyers, the "Beautiful Disaster" artist recalled her first meeting with Barack Obama—and how she totally botched his name. The incident took place before Obama's presidency, back when he was still a senator. Clarkson had been invited to speak in front of the senate and introduce Obama, who had recently won a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category for Dreams From My Father.

"I get up there and, like, complete panic sets in because I cannot remember what that fake Grammy is called. I cannot remember, like, what the book is...and I cannot remember his name, but I am pretty sure it rhymes with Osama," she told the Late Night host.

Still, it looks like Obama wasn't too upset over Clarkson's faux pas. He even had her perform at his 2012 presidential inauguration (as shown in the photo).

YouTube
A Romantic Date

During a 2017 episode of "Carpool Karaoke," James Corden surprised the "Stronger" star by bringing her hubby Brandon Blackstock along for an impromptu date. Between the champagne toasts and romantic music, the two couldn't stop laughing.

"I feel like we're making a porn," he said.

20th Century Fox
A Brutally Honest Review

Not everyone was a fan of From Justin to Kelly—including Clarkson.

"It wasn't something I ever wanted to do," she told Radio.com in 2015. "It's like something in your life that you had to literally do—like, contractually, I had to do it or, I mean, I would be sued, like, which is what I was told. So, you know, I just went along with it, and I did the best that I could make of it. I think I'm such a fan of true artists, like true actors in that sense, that it's almost offensive for people to just hop into a movie and think they can be an actor."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
An Emotional First Grammys Win

Just four years later, Clarkson won her first Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone." The young star was overcome with emotion upon accepting the award. "Oh God! Yeah, I'm terrible at speaking when I cry. So, sorry!" she said. "Thank you so much. Ah!" Clarkson also took home the trophy in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Breakaway.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
A Moment Like This

After the singer was crowned the first winner of American Idol back in 2002, she gave a tearful and emotional performance of her single "A Moment Like This."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

3

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

4

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

5
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

Latest News

Everything We Know About You Season 4

Gabby Petito’s Brother & Best Friend Share Tributes for Her 23rd Bday

Anne Hathaway Beats Kelly Clarkson at Recognizing Her Own Song

See Ava Phillippe’s Artsy Tribute to “Fiery” Mom Reese Witherspoon

You'll Burn for the Bridgerton Cast at the Season 2 Premiere

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Is Invited to Oscars After All

50 Gifts for Mom That Will Guarantee You the Favorite Child Award