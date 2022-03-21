Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Watch : Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Are Married

Things are getting official.

On Friday, March 18, Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence submitted his legal response to the divorce papers Cheryl Burke filed in February. According to the response, which was sent to the Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by E! News, Matthew asked to terminate spousal support for both parties and to uphold their prenuptial agreement from May 2019.

The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce on Feb. 18, listing the couple's official date of separation as Jan. 7, 2022. Both Matthew, 42, and Cheryl, 38, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

E! News reached out to Cheryl's rep for comment.

The couple initially met in 2006 through the Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence, who was then a competitor on Dancing With the Stars. They dated for about a year before splitting, then rekindled their romance in 2017, Joey confirmed at the time.