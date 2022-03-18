Chris Redd Reveals How SNL Co-Star Pete Davidson Is "Handling" the Kanye West Drama

It seems like Pete Davidson is feeling "Stronger" each day despite public taunts from Kanye West.
The comedian's Saturday Night Live castmate Chris Redd spoke about the tension between the two stars during an appearance SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week, sharing that Pete is "starting to talk again" amid the drama. Addressing Ye's beef with the King of Staten Island actor, Chris said, "I think he's handling it well."
When asked if SNL will ever touch on the headline-making feud in one of its sketches, the Bust Down star—who has previously impersonated Ye on the show—acknowledged that "there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of," though he is open to the idea of putting a spotlight on the rapper's "ego."
"I'm not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself, so I'm very aware of those things," he explained. "His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of."
Chris admitted he has been "sitting on" some witty quips about Ye, saying, "I've been on the phone with like our mutual friends and again, when it's gotten really public and tight, it's just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to."
While Chris said he doesn't want to "stir the pot" on an "unhealthy" situation between Kanye and Pete, he believes that "jokes gonna start flying soon."
"I hope they figure that out soon 'cause I ain't got nothing to do with none of this," he said of the drama. "You always wanna make sure on both sides of it—even though me and Ye aren't friends—I want the best for that dude, too."
Ye has been publicly bashing Pete, including releasing a music video depicting violence against the comic, who started dating Kim Kardashian late last year.
In a text message chain posted and deleted by Pete's friend Dave Sirus on Instagram earlier this month, Pete told the Donda artist that he's "stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they've wanted to do for months." Pete also wrote in the text, which a source close to Ye confirmed is authentic, that he's "stopped stand up comedians from doing bits" about him.
Pete has largely stayed quiet in the face of Ye's online attacks until this past week. However, a second source recently told E! News that the Big Time Adolescence star has had enough, noting, "He didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore."