The Masked Singer Reveals Who Was Beneath the Ram Costume

This Ram didn't wind up a champion.

After being eliminated following a duel with Firefly, legendary sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck was unveiled as the man underneath the Ram's horns on the March 16 episode of The Masked Singer. Buck is the second contestant to be sent home this season, after Duff Goldman was the first celebrity to get the hook last week.

Ram sang John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" during his one-on-one battle with Firefly, but in the end the judges preferred her version of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman," and sent Buck packing.

Guest panelist Eric Stonestreet correctly guessed that it was his real-life friend Buck under the disguise.

Earlier in the night, Ram sang a version of "Learn To Fly" by Foo Fighters, which was praised by the judges. Despite that, he landed in the bottom against Firefly, whose version of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" wowed the panel, but not the audience.

Firefly was not thrilled about being forced to sing for her life. She stormed off the stage after getting the news, but composed herself enough to save herself and kick Buck to the curb.

But hey, it wasn't all bad news for the 52-year-old broadcaster. Earlier in the day, it was announced that he and booth partner Troy Aikman would be the new voices of ESPN's Monday Night Football, a deal that's reportedly earning Buck close to $15 million a year.

When The Masked Singer door closes, another one opens!