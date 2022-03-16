Why Jana Kramer Is Letting Go of “Perfection” in Ian Schinelli Romance

Jana Kramer doesn't want Ian Schinelli to be anything other than what he's been trying to be lately.
The One Tree Hill alum shared an appreciation post to Instagram on March 16 to applaud her boyfriend for being by her side during a tough week.
"I was happy before you but thanks for making me smile even more," she wrote. "Appreciation post for @ianschinelli….. he knew I had lots of emotions going into this week and instead of making me feel bad or crazy for them, he listened and was there."
Jana shared a series of beachside photos with Ian alongside the sentimental caption. The two showed off their summer ready bods in the water, and in the last photo of the Instagram carousel, a romantic kiss in the pool.
"What I've learned so far …It's not about perfection," she continued. "It's about growing, learning and loving."
Ian followed up in the comments, writing, "@kramergirl you're stunning. We grow everyday. Learn everyday. Love everyday."
Jana went social media official with the personal trainer in January, posting a photo to Instagram of the two kissing while aboard a boat. In the steamy photo, she wrote, "Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does…"
"Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," Jana continued. "To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."
The new romance came along after Jana's separation from her ex-husband Mike Caussin in 2021. The exes share children Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3.
Jana opened up on iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast on Jan. 9 that she was nervous about revealing a new man in her life.
"Dating is scary," she said. "It's a scary world out there."
Luckily, she has a new romance to help guide the way.