Selma Blair Shares Powerful Message About Strength Amid MS Awareness Month

Selma Blair is sharing her one hope amid Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.

Taking to Instagram on March 15, the 49-year-old actress posted a video of her battle with MS over the past few years. From showing her staying at the hospital and receiving treatment to featuring her posing with her cane and hanging out with her 10-year-old son Arthur, the clip offered followers a glimpse inside her journey.

"March is #MSAwareness month," Blair captioned the footage. "May we all find the strength to persevere."

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 after experiencing symptoms for years. During a 2019 interview with Robin Roberts, the Cruel Intentions star recalled how she "was not taken seriously by doctors" and how she felt when she finally got an answer.

"I cried," she told Roberts during their ABC News interview. "I had tears. They weren't tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had lost control. And there was some relief in that. Because ever since my son was born, I was in an MS flareup and didn't know. And I was giving it everything to seem normal."