Amanda Bynes Reveals Progress on Removing Her Heart Face Tattoo

Amanda Bynes is rethinking her ink.

The 35-year-old actress revealed she is saying goodbye to her face tattoo in a selfie video posted to her new Instagram account on Wednesday, March 9.

In the clip, uploaded with the caption, "tattoo removal progress," the Hairspray star removes her clear-framed glasses to reveal the faded outline of an asymmetrical heart on her cheek. Amanda originally debuted the face art back in December 2019 on her former Instagram account with the simple caption of an alien head emoji.

The video is just her third post to her new account, which she launched two days before with a quick message thanking her fans for their "love and support" as she prepares for her conservatorship court hearing in two weeks.

Removing her tatt is just the latest life change Amanda has made recently. Last month, the Easy A alum filed to terminate her nearly decade-long conservatorship, which was put in place following her 5150 psychiatric hospitalization in 2013.