Jessica Simpson Says She Sold More Than 16,000 of These Dresses in 1 Day

"Holy guacamole! The day's not over and we've already sold 16,000 dresses!" Jessica Simpson shared on Instagram over the weekend in between her HSN broadcasts. Yes, you read that correctly. The Jessica Simpson brand sold more than 16,000 dresses in a single broadcast. That is beyond impressive, but not surprising given her brand's super loyal following.
In that same Instagram post, the fashion mogul shared, "And there's still more to come! Back live on @hsn in 20." At this moment, it's unclear how many dresses the Open Book author sold, but it was probably a lot, right? If you missed the HSN broadcast, but you're curious about the incredibly popular dresses, keep on scrolling to see some of our favorites from her size-inclusive brand, which includes standard, petite, plus, and plus petite sizes.
Jessica Simpson Gabbie Hi-Low Dress in Pink Floral
Brighten up your day with this vibrant pink floral dress, which is available in standard, petite, plus, and plus petite sizes.
Jessica Simpson Gabbie Hi-Low Dress in Black
You can never have too many black dresses. You can style this in so many ways all year round. It's definitely a smart investment! It comes in standard, petite, plus, and plus petite sizes.
Jessica Simpson Rainbow Ombré Tiered Maxi Dress
Never be afraid to wear something vibrant. This rainbow dress is so fun that it's tough to resist. This is also great to wear during Pride in June.
Jessica Simpson Gabbie Hi-Low Dress in Leopard
An leopard print is the perfect combination of neutral colors and some wild vibes. Embrace the leopard, people! You can shop this dress in standard, petite, plus, and plus petite sizes.
Jessica Simpson Cecilia Printed Ruffle-Hem Midi Dress in Rosette Leopard
Here's another animal print option. This dress has adorable ties at the sleeves and it's available size 2X and 3X.
Jessica Simpson Jax Short-Sleeve Fitted Rib Knit Midi Dress in Auburn
This body-hugging dress is the epitome of casual coolness. It's super chill at the top with those short sleeves, but the slit at the leg adds some fun to this ensemble. It's available in standard and plus sizes.
Jessica Simpson Jax Short-Sleeve Fitted Rib Knit Midi Dress in Black
This is one of those wardrobe essentials that we all need. You can get away with wearing this casual black dress everywhere you go, from the grocery store to a date night. This dress has range! It's available in standard and plus sizes.
Jessica Simpson Gabbie Hi-Low Dress in Acrylic Floral
You may think that florals only work for spring, but that doesn't have to be the case, especially with a dark floral like this. You can wear this during every season of the year. In the cool months, throw on a warm sweater and some boots, you'll be all set. It comes in standard, petite, plus, and plus petite sizes.
Jessica Simpson Cecilia Printed Ruffle-Hem Midi Dress in Etched Lotus
This printed dress has adorable tie details at the sleeves and a super flattering cut. And how much do you love this print?
Jessica Simpson Tennyson Leopard-Print Midi Slip Dress
Yes, another animal print dress, because if you think about it, leopard print is really just a bunch of neutral colors, right? This one is a slip dress, that's super comfortable. Jessica previously told E!, "This is a staple piece in my closet. I'm currently wearing it with a white tee underneath." This dress comes in standard and plus sizes.
