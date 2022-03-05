Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!

The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

"Michael has a baby, too," she shared, before realizing her gaffe. "Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

The Arrested Development alum went on to confirm to the outlet that he had been trading parenting tips with his castmate, saying, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

Michael did not reveal additional details about his child, including the mother's identity.