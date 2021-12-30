Amy Schumer Shares New Photos With Son Gene and Husband Chris Fisher Taken by Grandpa

Amy Schumer's new family photos are heartwarming enough to be her next holiday card.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the actress and comedian, 40, posted a collection of charming photos on Instagram of her family celebrating the holidays together, including husband Chris Fischer and their 2-year-old son, Gene.
When giving photo credit in the post's caption, Amy revealed that the snapshots were taken by a very special relative: "photos by @bertfisch (grandpa)."
The five photos range from a singular black-and-white image of Chris holding a camera to an adorable family portrait of Amy and Chris dressed comfortably in sweats and pajamas as they hold their excited toddler in their arms.
The cutest of all, however, is the final photo: a snapshot of Gene taking a peek at the camera from behind a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal.
In October 2018, Amy announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris, who she'd married in February of that year.
The couple welcomed their son in May 2019.
Since then, Amy has been completely smitten with Gene, often documenting her experience as a first-time mom online, penning heartwarming tributes on his birthday, sharing hilarious parenting hacks, and even jokingly calling Natalie Portman a "liar" after receiving parenting tips from her.
"The hype is real," she told E! about being a mom in 2019. "Believe the hype… I'm so lucky."
However, being a parent does come with a few learning curves, which Amy and Chris have had to creatively navigate along the way.
While speaking on her podcast in April 2020, Amy revealed why the couple changed their son's name from Gene Attell Fischer to Gene David Fischer, saying that they realized that they "by accident named our son, ‘genital.'"
Both "Attell" and "David" are tributes to one of Amy's comedy heroes, Dave Attell.
"I mean, can you believe we did that?" Amy told the Today show in May 2020. "What kind of an epic…How am I going to apologize for that? Gene, we're sorry. We're so sorry."