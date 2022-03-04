Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Got Liposuction

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Amy Schumer is opening up about her decision to get liposuction.

The 40-year-old comedian got candid about her thought process during the March 3 episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea. "I got liposuction. I never thought I was gonna do anything like that," Schumer said. "Like, when I would hear liposuction, I was just like, 'That's so crazy to me.' And I would say, 'I'm not ever going to do anything.'"

So what changed her mind? "Cut to turning 40, after having a C-section and being like, 'Hi! I can't feel my FUPA anymore!' Like, and it just is out there and endometriosis. And my endometriosis surgery, I was like, I healed well. So I was like, 'Can I get lipo?'" the actress continued. "And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good."

The mom of son Gene, now 2, said it was important to her to be honest with her fans. "And I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, 'She looks thinner' and whatever, it's, like, it's because I had a surgery," Schumer said. "It's too hard, and I just wanna be real about it."