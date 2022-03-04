Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Enjoy Disneyland Date Alongside Pal Jay-Z

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin just had the adventure of a lifetime.
The couple got to experience some unique Disneyland magic on Wednesday, March 2, when they celebrated Chris' 45th birthday at the amusement park in Anaheim, Calif. Joined by a close pals Jay-Z and Simon Pegg, the pair looked chic in coordinating white tops—with Dakota rocking her tee top with blue jeans and Chris pairing his with black joggers—as they made their way through the crowd with several VIP tour guides.
During their day out, Dakota and Chris were spotted riding on popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Radiator Springs Racers in the neighboring Disney California Adventure park. An eyewitness tells E! News that the pair was also seen "packing on some PDA" at one point in the day as the rest of their group did some shopping nearby.
While the duo, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, are known to be very tight-lipped about their relationship, they gave fans a rare glimpse into their universe earlier this year when the Chris made a brief cameo in a virtual panel for Dakota's new film, Cha Cha Rea Smooth.
Just as the actress came onscreen to discuss the movie, the Coldplay singer showed up beside her as well, appearing to fix her camera and welcoming viewers before popping out of frame.
And though the two are friends with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, Dakota revealed during an interview with Elle UK in December that she and Chris enjoy a more low-key lifestyle as a couple.
"We've been together for quite a while," the Fifty Shades of Grey star shared. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
As for a typical date night? Besides the occasional dinners in town, the pair like binging Netflix together, according to Dakota.
She told The Hollywood Reporter in November that she and Chris have been watching Squid Game like the rest of us. "It is so intense," she raved of the series. "It's confusingly f--ked up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo."