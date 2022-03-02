Joe Gorga Defends "Tough" Conversation With Niece Gia Giudice About Her Dad Joe

Joe Gorga is getting real about that heated argument with Gia Giudice.

The relatives made headlines in February after their tense exchange about Joe Giudice aired on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And during his guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on March 1, Joe addressed those, as Andy Cohen put it, "tough conversations" with his niece, providing extra context.

"I never really speak about Joe Giudice, ever, you know?" he said during his guest appearance on the late-night show alongside Melissa Gorga. "And there's a ton of articles about me with him, about my wife and I, and I wonder if they ever yell at him for anything. If you go out and look, there are 11 articles, I've never said anything."

"Before that day, my sister's telling me they're going through a divorce, and she's telling me all these things that he was saying to her," Joe continued (Teresa Giudice's divorce from her ex was finalized in September 2020). "So, I'm sitting there and I'm thinking about all this. And then we had that episode a couple days later, so I explode. That's my sister I'm trying to protect her."