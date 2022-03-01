Heather Dubrow Teases a Disastrous RHOC Dinner Party With Dr. Jen and Her Husband

Watch : Heather Dubrow Talks "7 Year Stitch" & Marriage SECRETS

A Bravo backfire.

Heather Dubrow may be in the business of fixing bad relationships on E!'s 7 Year Stitch, but it sounds like her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Dr. Jen Armstrong isn't interested in her services.

She revealed as much during E! News' Daily Pop on March 1, explaining that she met newcomer Dr. Jen around the same time she and her husband Terry Dubrow started filming 7 Year Stitch. The TV special sees the couple attempt to save struggling marriages, and since Jen and her husband have been dealing with their own martial issues this season on RHOC, Heather called the timing "a life imitating art situation."

"I just adore her and felt terrible about what was going on with Jen and her husband," Heather said of Jen and husband Ryne, the latter of which left their home after an emotional discussion on the Feb. 16 episode of RHOC. So, Heather decided to try and help.