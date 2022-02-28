Colton Underwood Is Engaged to Jordan C. Brown After Nearly a Year Together

Watch : Colton Underwood Reveals Lifelong Struggle With Sexuality

Colton Underwood has found his happily ever after.

The Bachelor alum, 30, is engaged to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after nearly a year of dating, a rep for Colton confirms to E! News.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Colton celebrated the engagement by sharing a photo of himself with Jordan on Instagram, captioning the snapshot, "life is going to be fun with you."

In a post of his own, Jordan wrote alongside a picture of the pair popping a bottle of champagne, "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe."

Speaking with People, Colton also shared that he's "extremely happy" and that starting the new year "with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

The Bachelor Nation star publicly came out last April during an interview with Good Morning America. "I'm gay," he told host Robin Roberts at the time, "and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."