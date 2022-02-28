Colton Underwood Is Engaged to Jordan C. Brown After Nearly a Year Together

Colton Underwood has found his happily ever after.
The Bachelor alum, 30, is engaged to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after nearly a year of dating, a rep for Colton confirms to E! News.
On Monday, Feb. 28, Colton celebrated the engagement by sharing a photo of himself with Jordan on Instagram, captioning the snapshot, "life is going to be fun with you."
In a post of his own, Jordan wrote alongside a picture of the pair popping a bottle of champagne, "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe."
Speaking with People, Colton also shared that he's "extremely happy" and that starting the new year "with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."
The Bachelor Nation star publicly came out last April during an interview with Good Morning America. "I'm gay," he told host Robin Roberts at the time, "and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."
"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," he continued. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time."
His self-discovery journey was documented in Coming Out Colton, which was released on Netflix in December. While prompting the docuseries, Colton told The New York Times that he had been dating Jordan for months and the two were "very happy and very in love."
The couple went Instagram official with their romance that same month, with Colton sharing a picture of the 39-year-old political strategist and their dog. "Happy birthday to my dog loving...family man," he wrote in the caption. "Corn fed...love."
Colton previously dated Cassie Randolph, who received his final rose on The Bachelor's 23rd season, for less two years before calling it quits in May 2020. Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton in September 2020, alleging that he stalked and harassed her in the months following their breakup.
However, Cassie dropped the restraining order against her ex that November, with Colton issuing a statement reading, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."