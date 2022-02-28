These Candid 2022 SAG Awards Moments Deserve a Trophy

From star-studded selfies to moving acceptance speeches, there were several candid moments at the 2022 SAG Awards. Scroll on for the buzz-worthy details from the big night.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 28, 2022
It's good to be back.

After last year's remote ceremony, Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 to celebrate the 2022 SAG Awards

In the TV drama categories, Succession's cast won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon took home the trophies for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and a Female Actor, respectively, for their work in Squid Game. As for comedy's champions, team Ted Lasso won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble with its lead Jason Sudeikis securing the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor accolade and Hacks' Jean Smart receiving the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor award.

When it came to the movie categories, CODA's stars won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and Troy Kotsur won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the film. West Side Story's Ariana DeBose received the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role trophy, and King Richard's Will Smith and The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain earned their statues in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and a Female Actor in a Leading Role categories, respectively.   

In addition, Dopesick's Michael Keaton and Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet won for their outstanding performances in a television movie or limited series, and Helen Mirren was honored with the Life Achievement Award.

photos
Cast Reunions at the 2022 SAG Awards

All in all, the night was filled with joyous reunions, moving moments and, OK, maybe a selfie or two. To see a few candid moments from the night, scroll on.

James Veysey/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Tell E! somethin', girl. Are you happy seeing this A Star Is Born mini reunion? The answer is obviously yes.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Selena Gomez & Lady Gaga

When you're ready, come and get a look at this amazing pic of Gomez and Gaga.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino & Fran Drescher

You'll want a grab a Post-it note and save this epic photo.

Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster's fabulous look deserved all the applause.

Presley Ann Slack/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Aunjanue Ellis & Vanessa Hudgens

The King Richard star and Tick, Tick...Boom actress were all smiles during their exchange backstage.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

The country music singer and the Being the Ricardos actress shared a sweet moment at the award show.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington & Ariana DeBose

Talk about a star-studded selfie!

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning & Sandra Oh

The Great actress and The Chair star seemed to have a blast on the red carpet. 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Hacks Cast

The stars of the HBO Max hit certainly had a lot to celebrate. Not only were they nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category but Jean Smart also took home the trophy for her role of Deborah Vance.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Nestor Carbonell, Reese Witherspoon & Julianna Margulies

Everybody say cheese!

George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Laverne Cox

The Orange Is the New Black star dazzled in a custom Michael Fausto gown while hosting Live From E! on the SAG Awards red carpet.

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kerry Washington & Saniyya Sidney

Washington rocked a Celia Kritharioti gown and Sidney wore a beautiful blue Zuhair Murad dress.

Jay L Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Saniyya Sidney

Seriously, the King Richard actress, who plays Venus Williams in the film, totally aced the fashion game.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

It may not be the start of something new (they've been dating for over a year), but if we had to guess, we'd bet Hudgens and Tucker would say, "It feels so right to be here with you."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter writer and director had a lot of reasons to smile. Olivia Colman, who starred in the film along with Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role category.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Michael Keaton

The actor was in the bathroom when it was announced he'd won in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category for his work in Dopesick, so he had to run to the stage. But once he got there, he gave one of the most moving speeches of the evening, dedicating his award to his late nephew Michael.

"Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew Michael and my sister Pam," Keaton said while fighting back tears. "I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts."

 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Emily Osment & Haley Joel Osment

The brother-sister duo enjoyed a family outing at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Jung Ho-Yeon

The Squid Game star won her first-ever SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Madeline Brewer

The Handmaid's Tale actress sported a beautiful black dress on the red carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Helen Mirren & Troy Kotsur

Mirren, who took home the Life Achievement Award, and Kotsur, who won in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture categories for his work in CODA, shared a moment on the red carpet.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Cynthia Erivo

The actress was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category for her work in Genius: Aretha.

