Michael Keaton Delivers Emotional Tribute to His Late Nephew at the 2022 SAG Awards

Michael Keaton's win at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards was bittersweet.

The 70-year-old actor won the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his performance in Dopesick. The Hulu series is based on the book of the same name and chronicles the country's opioid crisis, an issue that is deeply personal for Keaton.

Keaton's nephew, also named Michael, died in 2016 following an accidental overdose of heroin and fentanyl, and the Oscar winner got emotional at the end of his speech over his devastating loss.

"Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew, Michael, and my sister, Pam," Keaton said while trying to hold back tears. "I lost Michael...and it hurts. To my sister Pam, thanks."