Why Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Are Building a "Sisterhood" Ahead of the Wicked Movie

Watch : Cynthia Erivo Channels Aretha Franklin in 2022 SAG Awards Look

Cynthia Erivo is sure to be "Popular" after this red carpet interview.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the 35-year-old actress, who is nominated for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha at the 2022 SAG Awards, caught up with Laverne Cox on the Live From E!: SAG Awards pre-show. And, during the exclusive interview, Erivo gave a much-needed update for the Wicked movie, in which she's playing Elphaba to Ariana Grande's Glinda.

"It's about learning the music, learning the story, finding our own sort of way through it," she said of preparations for the film. "Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship. Because we know that it's a sisterhood. We both want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another."

Though production has yet to kick off, Erivo confirmed that she and 28-year-old Grande are ready to begin this journey, adding, "We're ready to rehearse and get into it!"