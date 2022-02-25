All the Details on E!'s 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

E! is the place to be for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The award show is set to honor the year's best television and film performances by actors come Sunday, Feb. 27, and the Live From E!: SAG Awards pre-show will be on the scene delivering all of the behind-the-scenes details, red carpet fashions and candid celebrity moments.

Best of all, two-time SAG Award winner Laverne Cox will be leading the show like no one else can, bringing fans fun and authentic interviews with the biggest stars and nominees. She'll be joined by co-host Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown!

Live From E!: SAG Awards, which kicks off at 6 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, will also feature an appearance from pop culture expert Naz Perez. He'll be on hand to provide fun facts, breaking news and award show predictions right from the red carpet at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.

You can also expect to see the fan-favorite Glambot, back to capture Hollywood's best looks and finest fashion moments in show-stopping slow motion.