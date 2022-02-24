Tom Holland Joins Zendaya for "Surprise Night" in Rome

Fancy some Italian? Tom Holland and Zendaya indulged their pasta cravings with an outing in the country’s capital city. Check out their sweet date night.

For Tom Holland and Zendaya, all roads definitely lead to Rome. 
 
The Spiderman: No Way Home co-stars were photographed on Feb. 23 catching dinner at the city's Antica Pesa, posing with restaurant owner Francesco Panella, who captioned the photo as a "surprise night" out for the couple.
 
Tom and the Malcolm & Marie actress, both 25, kept the dress code casual for the evening. Zendaya sported a black blazer covered in butterflies over a beige turtleneck, while her boyfriend rocked a navy blue, yellow and green cardigan over a white t-shirt. 
 
It's the second time in recent weeks the two have totally scored with their date night attire. The pair wore jerseys with each other's names and birth years to watch the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings at NYC's famed Madison Square Garden on Feb. 17. Tom and his girlfriend were also joined by Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and Tom's younger brother, Harry Holland.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's NYC Outing

And though that outing was quite public, Tom and Zendaya have made efforts to keep their romance as private as they can.
 
The Uncharted actor took particular issue with photos that were released last July of him and his girl locking lips.

