Tom Holland Joins Zendaya for "Surprise Night" in Rome

For Tom Holland and Zendaya, all roads definitely lead to Rome.
The Spiderman: No Way Home co-stars were photographed on Feb. 23 catching dinner at the city's Antica Pesa, posing with restaurant owner Francesco Panella, who captioned the photo as a "surprise night" out for the couple.
Tom and the Malcolm & Marie actress, both 25, kept the dress code casual for the evening. Zendaya sported a black blazer covered in butterflies over a beige turtleneck, while her boyfriend rocked a navy blue, yellow and green cardigan over a white t-shirt.
It's the second time in recent weeks the two have totally scored with their date night attire. The pair wore jerseys with each other's names and birth years to watch the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings at NYC's famed Madison Square Garden on Feb. 17. Tom and his girlfriend were also joined by Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and Tom's younger brother, Harry Holland.
And though that outing was quite public, Tom and Zendaya have made efforts to keep their romance as private as they can.
The Uncharted actor took particular issue with photos that were released last July of him and his girl locking lips.
"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private," he told GQ last year. "Because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."