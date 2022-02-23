24 Cute Desk Accessories That Will Lift Your Mood During a Long Work Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is sitting at your desk all day doing nothing for your sense of happiness? You're not alone. Pretty sure we've all been there. Since we love finding products that will help make your life better in some way, we've rounded up some ultra-cute desk accessories that you can't help but smile at. They may not all be super practical, like this chubby potato riding on a unicorn, but they may help lift your mood in the middle of a long work day.
For instance, how can you not feel happy when you're trading in your boring old tech for something more colorful, cute and fun? Smoko, one of the best places to get kawaii plushes, office accessories and more, has a wireless mouse you'll want for all of your computers. Erin Condren, Rifle Paper Co., Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Amazon and Etsy, also have a great selection of items that'll perk you up at four in the afternoon.
We've rounded up some cute desk accessories that'll put a smile on your face in the middle of a long work day. Check those out below.
The Build Plate Gummy Bear Pen Holder & Planter
There's just something about giant gummy bears that puts a smile on our face. These gummy bears can be used as pen holders, planters or decorative pieces. They come in two sizes and multiple colors. We're obviously getting in these in hot pink.
Smoko Pearl Boba Tea Mini Air Purifier
How adorable is this little boba air purifier? You can plug it into any outlet or your computer USB port, and the UV light on top is said to kill bacteria, viruses, mold and other pathogens, keeping your air nice and fresh. According to Smoko shoppers, it's not only cute, it's also functional. So it does what it says it will.
Ban.do Set Some New Goals Notepad
Jot down all your goals in this bright pink New Goals Notepad from Ban.do. It's somewhat of a guided notepad that's split in half. You write what your goal is on the left and what you need to do to accomplish that on the right. It's a great notepad to pull out if you're in need of a little self-care throughout the day.
Kate Spade New York Business Card Holder
This business card holder from Kate Spade will keep your business cards together in the chicest way possible. It's the kind of thing that'll have all your co-workers asking, "OMG, where'd you get that?"
Gold Rainbow Phone & Tablet Holder
This pretty gold phone and tablet holder is not only cute, it'll class up your workspace.
Whale USB Mouse
Who needs a regular mouse when you can have this adorable pink whale-shaped one? According to Urban Outfitters reviews, it's so cute, easy to use and it even lights up.
Weekly Planner Cork Board
If you're someone who likes to write on sticky notes over planners, this weekly planner cork board is perfect for you. You can even get some cute pins and make it totally you're own.
Personalized Rose Gold Pen Pot
This gorgeous rose gold pen pot from Etsy is totally customizable, so you can have it say your name or the name of your business. You can even put a motivational phrase if you want. The California-based Etsy shop it comes from is highly rated and has a ton of other cute personalized accessories and gifts. You may find something else you'd love to add to your desk.
KACO Soft Touch Retractable Gel Ink Pens - Pack of 5
If you're going to get a chic pen holder like the one above, you'll need to get some cute new pens. These colorful gel pink pens from Amazon write smooth, dry fast and come in several color sets.
Poketo Spectrum Wall Planner
You can't help but be in a good mood when you're space is colorful. These poster-sized wall planners will help you keep track of everything you need for the month. They have an open-dated design, so you can buy these anytime in the year.
Mini Vending Machine 2.0
This mini vending machine from Cotton On will make snacking throughout the day more enjoyable than it already is. You can get this in fuchsia or black.
Ditucu Cat Paw Office Chair Cushion
Although this cat paw chair cushion isn't exactly a desk accessory, it's super cute and can help keep you comfy while you're sitting at your desk all day. It comes in five colors and Amazon reviewers say it keeps you nice and cozy.
Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad
This large dual-sided, multipurpose desk pad will protect your desk and make it easier to clean. You can use it as a mousepad or a background for photos you want to take. It comes in over 10 colors, and features a band that can be used to take this on-the-go. This desk pad has over 27,600 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers love the cute colors as well as how durable it is.
Erin Condren x Hello Kitty Vegan Leather Padfolio 4-Piece Set
This four-piece vegan leather padfolio set is part of Erin Condren's Hello Kitty collection. It features Hello Kitty's signature bow in the front in the shimmery rose gold padfolio and comes with two list pads and one large square pad. It's perfect for taking notes and keeping on top of your to-do list.
Erin Condren x Hello Kitty Sticky Notepad Set
If you loved the padfolio set above, you may want to snag this ultra-cute sticky notepad set as well. The bow and the face are two separate notepads, and you get 50 sheets per pad.
Smoko Plush Cable Buddy
You can find so many uses for this adorable little plush. It comes in three characters: the sloth, Tayto the potato and the boba tea. Urban Outfitters shoppers can't get enough of it and it's not hard to see why.
Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Pocket Folder Set
Rifle Paper Co. has some of the cutest stationery and desk accessories. This beautiful Garden Party pocket folder set will help keep your desk organized by keeping loose papers tucked away.
Rifle Paper Co. Gel Pen Garden Party Set
Since we can't resist matching sets, this Garden Party pen set comes with four gel pens with bright pink, orange, green and blue ink. While they're great for taking notes, they're also perfect for doodling!
Geeky Quirky Container
These fun pen holders from Etsy can be customized however you want. There are five glasses styles to choose from and you can even pick whether you want the cylinder container or the round one.
Smoko Tayto Potato Wireless Mouse
This kawaii potato-shaped wireless mouse from Smoko was made to replace your "tragically boring" tech. As one reviewer wrote, "Best. Mouse. Ever. So cute. I love him so much. I want more just for every computer. I'll never need another mouse as long as potato is around." We totally agree.
Kate Spade Take Note Extra Large Notebook
Recording your successes or writing down moments that made you feel happy are just as important as writing down your goals. This extra large notebook from Kate Spade gives you all the space to do that.
Pen Holder
Whenever your job is making you feel down or discouraged, this optimistic pen holder from Cotton On will remind you to "see the upside."
Ubotie Colorful Bluetooth 100 Keys Keyboards
Ubotie on Amazon has a line of super cute and colorful Bluetooth keyboards. This keyboard features circular keys that are raised in a way that gives a typewriter effect. It comes in six playful colors including pink, purple, and blue. We have one of these for out iPad and it's just as cute in person. Definitely recommend!
Smoko Tayto Potato Carnival Ride
This Tayto Potato Carnival Ride was created to be the "perfect tabletop mood booster," according to Smoko. It's USB-powered and it basically works by dropping a quarter into the slot like you would when you were a kid. If you think this is cute, definitely check it out in action on the Smoko website. It really is an adorable little mood-booster.
