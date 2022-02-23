12 Socially Acceptable Ways to Rock the Wear Your Bed Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Some days it can be particularly hard to get out of bed, and today was one of those days for us.
When Drake said, "I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry," we felt that on another level. What can we say; our bed is the coziest place in our home! Thankfully, the "Wear Your Bed" trend is making the transition from your bed to work station easier (and comfier).
While we don't recommend that you literally trudge through the house with your comforter, brands like Casper, SKIMS, Offhours and more have adapted the cloud-like feeling of your bedding into jacket, pants and shoe form, so you can keep the cozy vibes going all day long.
Below, we rounded up all 12 styles that will have you seriously second-guessing whether you left your bed.
Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw
Block out the haters with this hooded sherpa throw! It's machine washable, and it even has pockets.
Snoozewear™ Blanket Robe
We have been wearing Casper's Snoozewear Blanket Robe on repeat! Not only does it provide peak comfort while you're watching TV or working from home, but it has large armholes and pockets. It makes us feel like we never left our bed! You can get it in indigo, white and oatmilk, too.
G.I.L.I. The Lounger Regular Oversized Sherpa Hoodie
Cozy up in style with this oversized Sherpa hoodie! It comes in seven colors and prints to match your personal aesthetic. Plus, with sizes ranging from XXXS-3X, you're sure to find the perfect fit.
PAVILIA Premium Fleece Blanket with Sleeves
Available in 15 colors and patterns, this fleece blanket is a must for lazy or productive days spent at home. Need some extra convincing? It has 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Down Robe
With a shell made of 300-thread count cotton sateen, this down robe will have you double-guessing whether you got of bed or not. Not to mention, the blue colorway is so dreamy.
Short Puffer Robe
If you're looking for a shorter comforter-like jacket, this one from Soma Intimates is for you. The best part? You're saving over $100.
SKIMS Cotton Duvet Robe
If it's good enough for Kim Kardashian, it's good enough for us! This oversized robe is made with heavyweight pima cotton and has a removable tie belt to ensure total comfort.
Freestyle Pants
These lightweight quilted pants are equal parts stylish and functional. Thanks to the button closures at waistband and banded hemlines, you'll remember you are in fact wearing pants.
Offhours The Homecoat
This cult-favorite coat has French terry on the outside and T-shirt jersey on the inside to help you live your best life while you're working your 9-5 at home.
Women’s Thermoball™ Traction Mule V
Don't forget to get some equally comfortable slippers for your bed-inspired fit. These shoes have ThermoBall Eco insulation to keep your feet warm for when you have to venture outside.
(Re)sourced Quilted Jogger Sweatpants
Made from recycled polyester, these joggers will pair well with your comforter jackets and puffer slippers.
SUBU Indoor/Outdoor Puffer Slipper
These puffer slippers can be dressed up or down! Rep them around the house or on your errand runs.
