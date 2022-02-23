12 Socially Acceptable Ways to Rock the Wear Your Bed Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Some days it can be particularly hard to get out of bed, and today was one of those days for us.

When Drake said, "I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry," we felt that on another level. What can we say; our bed is the coziest place in our home! Thankfully, the "Wear Your Bed" trend is making the transition from your bed to work station easier (and comfier).

While we don't recommend that you literally trudge through the house with your comforter, brands like Casper, SKIMS, Offhours and more have adapted the cloud-like feeling of your bedding into jacket, pants and shoe form, so you can keep the cozy vibes going all day long.

Below, we rounded up all 12 styles that will have you seriously second-guessing whether you left your bed.