Tom Holland Sets the Record Straight on Rumors He Bought a House With Zendaya

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Swap Jerseys at Hockey Game

Sounds like someone's Peter Tingle was off.

After multiple outlets reported that Spider-Man co-stars and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya had purchased a new London home together following their recent visit to his native U.K., the actor took a moment to address the rumors while visiting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I have had so many people call me up because apparently I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false!" Tom said on the Feb. 18 episode. "I didn't buy a new house!"

The Uncharted actor, who was raised in Kingston upon Thames in Southwest London, shared that his phone has been blowing up ever since it was incorrectly reported that the couple had become joint homeowners.

Sharing his unenthused reaction, Tom dryly joked, "I was like, 'Wow! What I surprise! I wonder when I'll get the keys.'"

When asked by Ryan Seacrest about what could've potentially spurred on the rumor, Tom drew a blank. "I don't know!" he said. "I honestly don't know."