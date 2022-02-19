Megan Fox Supports Machine Gun Kelly at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

Megan Fox watched her twin flame get his game on Friday night.

On Feb. 18, at the start of the NBA All-Star Weekend, the 35-year-old actress supported fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as he played in the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio—his hometown. Before the teams took the court, Megan gave MGK a sizzling kiss.

The 31-year-old musician got in a few layups but did not manage to score any points for Team Walton, which was also made up of the likes of singer Jimmie Allen, The Bachelor alum Matt James, Quavo and Peloton cycling instructor Alex Toussaint—who was deemed game MVP. Their group beat Team Nique—whose members included Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Tiffany Haddish—with a score of 65–51 to kick off NBA All-Star Weekend.

Megan dressed casually to the game, wearing a brown and white flannel over a brown tank top and black pants, plus a couple of necklaces.