How a Billboard Sent Stranger Things Fans Into a Tizzy

Netflix's latest publicity stunt is as mysterious as the Upside Down.
On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the streamer posted an interesting update to Twitter: a photo of a billboard that read in upside down font, "Every ending has a beginning." Though the post didn't directly mention Stranger Things, it didn't take long for fans to realize this tweet had something to do with the horror drama.
For starters, the upside down message is clearly a reference to the alternate dimension that is connected to the show's main setting, Hawkins, Ind. Not to mention, fans have been eagerly awaiting news for a season four premiere date ever since the streamer confirmed last November that the new season would drop this summer.
So it isn't surprising that several fans reacted strongly to Netflix's tweet. One follower commented, "Y'all cannot keep doing this. we are getting tired. we just want a release date. Or a trailer. SOMETHING." Another fan felt similarly, adding, "We want a trailer and release date!!!"
To top it off, one said what we're all thinking by writing, "Okay now you're really teasing us too hard."
But what about that cryptic message? Is Stranger Things ending sooner than we thought? Is a spin-off in the works? We're guessing the note is in reference to the spooky Creel House, which was featured in a September teaser for season four.
The footage shows a family from the '50s moving into a beautiful Victorian-looking abode, but, before long, ominous occurrences begin to plague the family. Later on, Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are seen exploring the now abandoned Creel House, which somehow is connected to the deadly world parallel to Hawkins.
In short, we'll likely be getting an origin story for the Upside Down. The past seems to be a key theme to the upcoming season, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)'s past at Hawkins Lab is teased in a clip from last May.
The footage features Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa" (Matthew Modine), overseeing a group of children with closely cropped hair and asking, "Eleven, are you listening?"
While we wait for word about this eye-brow raising billboard, let's take a closer look at everything we know about Stranger Things' fourth season.
Seasons one through three of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.