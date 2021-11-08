Stranger Things Season 4 Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

We're in for a strange summer.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Netflix announced that season four of Stranger Things will arrive in the summer of 2022. The streamer broke the premiere-date news with a teaser announcing all of the episode titles for the upcoming season.

"In the spring of 1986, the adventure continues," says telling footage. "Summer 2022."

As for what to expect? The nine new episodes are titled "The Hellfire Club," "Vecna's Curse," "The Monster and the Superhero," "Dear Billy," "The Nina Project," "The Dive," "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab," "Papa" and "The Piggyback".

This reveal was a part of Netflix's Nov. 6 Stranger Things Day celebration, which commemorated the mystery that kicked off the critically acclaimed series: the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) on Nov. 6, 1983. Stranger Things' first episode on July 15, 2016 sparked a series of fascinating supernatural adventures, a generation of Hollywood's next child stars and the resurgence of Winona Ryder.