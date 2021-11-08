Stranger Things Season 4 Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

We're in for a strange summer.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Netflix announced that season four of Stranger Things will arrive in the summer of 2022. The streamer broke the premiere-date news with a teaser announcing all of the episode titles for the upcoming season.
"In the spring of 1986, the adventure continues," says telling footage. "Summer 2022."
As for what to expect? The nine new episodes are titled "The Hellfire Club," "Vecna's Curse," "The Monster and the Superhero," "Dear Billy," "The Nina Project," "The Dive," "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab," "Papa" and "The Piggyback".
This reveal was a part of Netflix's Nov. 6 Stranger Things Day celebration, which commemorated the mystery that kicked off the critically acclaimed series: the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) on Nov. 6, 1983. Stranger Things' first episode on July 15, 2016 sparked a series of fascinating supernatural adventures, a generation of Hollywood's next child stars and the resurgence of Winona Ryder.
So it's not surprising that Netflix went all out for their Stranger Things Day. The streamer also dropped a closer look at season four's new location: the golden state of California.
In the teaser, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers family have relocated to the sunny state. Some have taken to California life—shout-out to a shaggy-haired Jonathan (Charlie Heaton)—while others have not. Case in point: Eleven, who is getting bullied at school.
But that's the least of the gifted teen's problems, who has a spring break from hell in store. We're talking creepy dolls, gunfire, high-speed chases and explosions.
We last had a season of Stanger Things in 2019, so now we're counting down the days until its long awaited return.
While we wait for summer to start, let's take a closer look at everything we know about Stranger Things' fourth season.
Seasons one through three of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.