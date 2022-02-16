Angus Cloud Denies Having a Twitter Account Despite Live-Tweeting Euphoria Episodes

Angus Cloud wants the world to know that he doesn't have a Twitter account…or does he?
In an interview with Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Euphoria star, 23, denied having a Twitter account…even though fans have seen his verified account live-tweet reactions to the latest episode of the popular HBO show every Sunday.
"Sure, I mean, what? I don't use Twitter," he coyly told the outlet. "It's probably a fan page or something."
When the reporter told him that the account was verified and appeared to be used by him, the 23-year-old star continued to act aloof. "I don't know what to tell you," he explained. "I don't know how to use Tweeter [sic]."
While the Oakland, Calif., native said he doesn't use Twitter, his account is very much still active on the social media platform. The actor's account recently shared a video clip of himself eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos next to Megan Thee Stallion at New York Fashion Week and also posted snapshots from his latest Thom Browne campaign.
Not to mention how Angus' Twitter page takes time to catch up on Euphoria every Sunday and dish honest, relatable takes on the HBO series.
That includes wishing his character on the show, Fezco, would "beat Nate's ass again," referencing the fight between Angus and Jacob Elordi's characters earlier this season, and sharing love for #Fexi, the relationship between Fezco and Lexi, played by Maude Apatow.
"We need more Fexi content," his account tweeted. "Give the fans what they want @euphoriaHBO."
Part of what also makes Angus' Twitter commentary so top tier is that the poster also seems to be watching parts of the show for the very first time.
"My manager doesn't let me watch the entire season," his account tweeted back in January. "So I'm watching in real time along with y'all lol."