Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner & More Stars Prove Vans Are Always a Trend

We've all had a pair of Vans at some point in our lives, right? The classic shoe brand has always been and will always be cool. If you're someone who loves to emulate celebrity trends, get yourself a pair of Vans. On the other hand, if you just want to rock a timeless, shoe, get yourself a pair of Vans. That's the beauty of Vans: they work for all mindsets and ensembles.
If you feel like you've seeing Vans a lot lately, it's because you probably have. Rihanna has been spotted in them many times, and of course, she's worn some from her man A$AP Rocky's collab with the brand. Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajowski went for the Old Skool Vans in white and black. Sophie Turner wore the Old Skool Vans adorned with a flame design.
Kim Kardashian and Olivia Rodrigo have black and white checkered shoes. Gwen Stefani was recently spotted in a red and white version of the same pair. They're not the only celebs who have shoes from the iconic brand. Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Whitney Port are on board with Vans too. If you want to channel your favorite celebs, check out some of our favorite Vans styles.
Vans Old Skool Core Classics
This shoe is a true classic that will always be in style. It's breathable, comfortable, and supportive. You can't go wrong with this black and white pair that you've seen on all your favorite celebs lately.
The black and white will never get old, but the Vans Old Skool shoes come in a few different color combos.
Vans Old Skool Core Classics in White
This all-white look is a true wardrobe essential that you can easily dress up or down. These really go with everything.
Vans Classic Sneaker in Black & White Checker
Whether you skate or not, this is another classic addition to any wardrobe. You can never go wrong with black and white, but these also come in so many colorful options if you want to switch things up.
Vans Floral Vintage Old Skool Sneakers
How much do you love these sneakers? These are your classic skater shoes with a floral update that exudes vintage vibes.
Vans Velvet Authentic Shoes
Get in on the velvet trend with a unique pair of Vans that bring a touch of elegance to any ensemble. These are also available in burgundy, navy, and black velvet.
Vans Old Skool Pac Sun A$AP Rocky Black
These A$AP Rocky-designed Vans that Rihanna wore are sold out at PacSun, but you can bid on them at Stock X. Or you can get a similar flame-adorned pair for $65 at ASOS.
Vans Vans Cozy Classic Slip-On Mules
If you are looking for some extra comfort, these slip-on Vans are lined with faux fur. They're available in a few colors, patterns, and textures.
Vans x Tierra Whack Half Cab Shoes
These take that classic checker pattern to a whole other level with these green and yellow accents.
