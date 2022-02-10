Ashley Graham Shares First Pic of Twin Boys—and Reveals Their Sweet Names

A month after giving birth, Ashley Graham not only shared the names of her twin boys, but also a first picture of the duo. You don’t want to miss this.

By Corinne Heller Feb 10, 2022 6:59 PMTags
BabiesAshley Graham
Watch: Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys

Right now, Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are enjoying double joy.

A month after giving birth, the 34-year-old model shared the very first photo of the her newborn twin boys—and finally revealed their adorable names.

"Malachi & Roman," Graham wrote on Instagram." My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it's so worth it."

The pic shows Graham sitting on a couch while holding both babies and breastfeeding Roman. Ervin, who took the photo, commented, "More proud of you than words can express."

Indeed, he's in awe of everything his wife does. "I can't express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys," he wrote in an IG post of his own. "'Impressive' is too small. 'Amazing' is closer. 'Mother' is perfect. I love you."

photos
Ashley Graham's Wild Baby Shower

On Jan. 7—just two weeks before the couple's son Isaac turned 2—Graham gave birth to Malachi and Roman at their NYC home. "Still can't believe I have 3 children," Graham wrote in her latest post. "Can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon."

Trending Stories

1

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

3

Kelly Ripa Reacts to Fans Commenting on Her Hair Styles

Naturally, the world welcomed the babies with open arms. Emily Ratajkowski, who welcomed her first child 11 months ago, commented with a crown emoji while former Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, a mother of two, shared six red heart emojis.

Trending Stories

1

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

3

Kelly Ripa Reacts to Fans Commenting on Her Hair Styles

4

Ireland Baldwin Reflects On Her Dad's "Little Pig" Comment 15 Years On

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

Latest News

Ashley Graham Shares First Pic of Twin Boys—and Their Sweet Names

Ian Somerhalder Reflects on Vampire Diaries 5 Years Later

Kelly Ripa Reacts to Fans Commenting on Her Hair Styles

The 2022 ACM Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Nathan Chen Gives Sweet Shout-Out to His Family After His Olympic Win

Take a Bow, Rihanna: A Look at Her Breathtaking Pregnancy Style

Milania Giudice Weighs In on Gia and Joe Gorga's Fight on RHONJ