Kevin Hart Defends Nick Cannon Being a "Fertile Myrtle"

Only Kevin Hart could give his friend the nickname "Fertile Myrtle" before turning around and defending him.
The comedian hilariously revealed the moniker for Nick Cannon during E! News' Daily Pop, referencing Cannon's innate ability to—err—grow his family, as he's currently expecting his eighth child.
"I don't even call him Nick anymore," Hart told E!'s Justin Sylvester while sitting alongside Cannon and Nelly.
"What do you call him?" the Daily Pop host asked, to which Hart responded, "Myrtle. Fertile Myrtle."
The jabs didn't stop there, either. The group's fellow Real Husbands of Hollywood stars Duane Martin, Boris Kodjoe and Robin Thicke later joined in on the fun, with Martin joking, "Don't shake Nick's hand."
"You give him a hug," added the actor, "Twins!"
However, when it came down to it, Hart said that people "need to stop looking for explanations for a life that doesn't pertain to them."
"I think, at the end of the day, this is this man's life," Hart added, "and obviously the people that are involved around his life, they are all happy with what they're building. It's nobody else's business."
Hart also had a message for those not involved in Cannon's life.
"Let's stop trying to create and control a narrative that you have nothing to do with," he said. "I think we find so much time involving ourselves in business that doesn't pertain to us."
Cannon, for his part, said on Daily Pop that he's just "the embodiment of love."
His eighth child will be his first with model Bre Tiesi, joining his 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (with Mariah Carey), 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" Cannon and 13-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon (with ex Brittany Bell) and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with model Abby De La Rosa.
To be fair, he did give celibacy a try last year. "I'm done now," Cannon revealed on Daily Pop. "I went for about three months. Three, four months."
Perhaps he'll put his Valentine's Day gift—a vending machine full of condoms—to use in the future.
