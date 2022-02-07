Nick Cannon Reveals His NSFW Valentine's Day Gift

Watch : Nick Cannon Talks Failed Celibacy Journey

Rose are red, violets are blue. Nick Cannon now has protection to use.

A week before Valentine's Day, the talk show host took to Instagram to show off a hilarious present he recently received: A vending machine, topped with a big red bow no comma and filled with extra-large condoms.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!!," Nick, who allegedly took a vow of celibacy in October, wrote. "Vending Machine full of Magnums."

Nick didn't say who sent him the gag gift but fans flooded the post's comments section speculating it could be Kevin Hart. The friends have a long history of playing pranks on one another. In July, Kevin posted Nick's real phone number on billboards throughout Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York City after he was sent a llama by Nick for his 42nd birthday. Two months later, Nick got his revenge by wrapping Kevin's private jet in a huge mural of his face to promote The Nick Cannon Show.