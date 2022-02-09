Watch Chrishell Stause React to Simu Liu Romance Rumors

Did you sense a connection between Chrishell Stause and Simu Liu on Selling Sunset?
You're not alone. And during her Feb. 8 guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the real estate agent set the record straight on where she stands with the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star.
After a viewer noted there seemed to have been "some sparks" between Stause and Liu when she sold him a house on the most recent season of Selling Sunset, the fan asked if they ever reconnected romantically now that she's ended her relationship with Jason Oppenheim.
"I get this question a lot," Stause said. "I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine."
And while Andy Cohen wanted to know if they were friends "with benefits," Stause insisted this wasn't the case.
"No. No, I promise," she said. "No one ever believes me."
She then went on to sing the Marvel actor's praises, calling him "so lovely" and "amazing."
As fans may recall, Liu appeared on episodes six and eight of season four of Selling Sunset, which was filmed last year. But by that summer, Stause had confirmed she was in a relationship with Oppenheim, who is president of the brokerage she works for The Oppenheim Group.
Over the next few months, the two packed on the PDA at events and on social media. And while their romance will be featured on season five of Selling Sunset, the two are no longer together. In December, Stause and Oppenheim confirmed their split, with him noting they "have different wants regarding a family."
As Stause put it on Instagram, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes." She later added, "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."
And while Stause said they had "worked through" a transitional period after their breakup, it seems like they're now on great terms.
"I'm very proud to say we're really good friends," she said during the Feb. 2 episode of The Adam Carolla Show podcast. "It's one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he's a great guy."
Stause was previously married to Justin Hartley. However, he filed for divorce in 2019, with them later reaching a settlement and finalizing the split. And if you're wondering if she watches This Is Us, Stause told Cohen she used to but "not anymore."
