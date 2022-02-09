Robert Pattinson Makes Rare Comment About His Relationship With Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse

Watch : "The Batman" Official Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is the Dark Knight

Twilight alum Robert Pattinson provided a rare glimpse into his relationship with Suki Waterhouse in his recent interview with GQ—including how they handle unwanted attention.

The couple has kept their relationship private, but sometimes it isn't easy to avoid a fan encounter, especially as Robert joins the DC family.

The actor retired his vampire fangs and adopted bat wings as the new Batman in the upcoming movie releasing in March. Now that he's part of the DC fan base, he recalled the time a man came by to fix his boiler and began talking extensively about "what a DC fan he is."

Robert recalled of the experience, "And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him."

Although Robert wanted to avoid the interaction, Suki extended it to tease her superhero boyfriend. He said he tried to end the conversation, but nothing could stop her, and all he could do was laugh it off.